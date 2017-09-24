Middle Tennessee church shooting brings memories for Knoxville church member

POWELL (WATE)- The deadly shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee has brought up memories of a deadly church shooting in Knoxville from 9 years ago.

Two people were killed and six others were injured when a man started shooting inside the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville on July 27, 2008.

For one member, those are memories that aren’t soon forgotten.

“You don’t ever forget it, but you have to move on. And of course, that’s what we’re still doing.” said Elnora Williams, a member of the TVUUC.

Williams has been a member of the TVUUC for 25 years but says that day in July nearly a decade ago comes back quickly when she hears of other shootings like it. After learning about the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee, Williams remembers her own experience.

“I heard these loud noises outside, I thought well maybe that’s thunder. Then all of a sudden I thought, no that’s not thunder… that’s a gunshot.” said Williams.

She says she was sitting in the back of the church, like she always does, when she heard the first sounds of gunshots. She got on the ground under the pews, but says, her life was saved by a friend– one of the ushers on that particular day.

“Greg Mckendry saved my life too. because I mean, he was shot and you know.. right after that I could hear others coming to confront the shooter and bring him down. That’s what they did in Antioch. Someone had to step up and say we have to stop this before everyone in here is murdered.” said Williams.

Linda Kraeger, 61, and Greg McKendry, 60, were killed in the shooting.

WIlliams says it took her years to be able to talk about the events from that day in 2008 while staying calm. She says now, what moved her and the congregation forward was forgiveness.