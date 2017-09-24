Goat Yoga makes its way to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Girls on the Run Greater Knoxville and Shenanigoats Yoga teamed together Sunday afternoon for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience, yoga with goats.

The event was a fundraiser for the scholarship fund for Girls on the Run Greater Knoxville.

Shenanigoats Yoga has taken Nashville by storm. Classes are selling out as quickly as they are being offered. They came to Knoxville to share the love and to help raise money and awareness for Girls on the Run.

Blue Ridge Yoga is the premier yoga studio in Knoxville. They are located in Farragut and their diverse range of teachers hail from a variety of yogic influences and traditions, creating a deep pool of knowledge and spirit within their yoga studio.