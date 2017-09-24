At least 1 dead, 7 injured in Middle Tenn. church shooting

Click here to watch live on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –- The latest in a church shooting outside of Nashville.

1:51 p.m.

Nashville fire officials confirm there at least one person and seven others were injured. Most of the injured are over 65 years old, authorities said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals. None of their identities were immediately known.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot…6 other innocents shot… pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

We are closely monitoring reports of a church shooting in Antioch. As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 24, 2017

1:19 p.m.

Metro police are on the scene of a reported church shooting around 11 a.m. (CST) Sunday at 3891 Pin Hook Road at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Metro fire officials confirm there are at least 8 people injured on the scene. Most of the injured are over 65-years-old. All have been transported to area hospitals.

Medical personnel on scene are calling it a mass casualty situation.

Roads around the church are shut down, including LaVergne Couchville Pike off Old Hickory Blvd., and Hobson Pike.

This is a developing story and News 2 has multiple crews on the scene.