Young-Williams Animal Center holds free adoption day Saturday, pets still available

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- A clear the shelter event at Young-Williams Animal Center had potential pet owners in line at 6 a.m.

“I instantly wanted to see her, and play with her. As soon as I sat down she just… I knew. I just knew.” said Jamie Floyd, a new pet owner to a cat and a dog.

Saturday’s event waived the adoption fees that range from $75 to $250 depending on the animal. It was sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, an extension of a program waiving fees for adoptions of animals affected by Hurricane Irma.

The day-long event was for all animals, including those at the shelter in East Tennessee from the coast of North Carolina. The pets moved to East Tennessee because of Hurricane Irma were all put in foster homes until they were adopted, today’s event an extension.

“We’re moving away from a written application, we’re going to a guided application where we have a conversation with our adoption specialists and our potential adopters. That really allows us to look at a situation, not from a black and white perspective.” said Matt Lawson, Young-Williams Adoption Manager.

Pet owners who waited were not guaranteed pets. They had to submit applications and then, when their name was called, they could meet potential pets.

“I wanted one that called out to me. This one is playful and adorable. Then when I heard this one was blind, I was afraid no one else would want him. That and he’s just such a beautiful cat.” said Casey Metcalfe, a new pet owner to two cats.

The goal of the free adoption event was to clear the shelter, but there are still animals waiting to be adopted. The free adoption fees event has ended, but Lawson says he hopes potential pet owners don’t wait for a natural disaster to adopt.

For more information on current available pets, visit Young-Williams.

There are also volunteer opportunities.

Requirements:

Be at least 16 years old

Attend a volunteer orientation

Donate at least eight (8) hours each month to the animals for a minimum of 6 months

Pay a one-time $30 volunteer program fee to cover the cost of name tags, shirts, printing (volunteer manual, articles about animal welfare), and other program expenses

Volunteer on a set schedule of your choosing

More information on specific volunteer opportunities, visit Young-Williams.