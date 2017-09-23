Volunteers gather for bi-annual Norris Lake cleanup

MAYNARDVILLE (WATE)–Saturday volunteers gathered for the bi-annual Norris Lake cleanup.

Since 2011, The Norris Lake project team has collected 20,000 pounds of trash with the help of students, boy scouts and other volunteers.

“The important thing is what you bring into camp, that’s wonderful, but you need to take it back out with you,” said Team Leader Kim Richnafsky.

The team of volunteers boated out to the lake’s islands to clean up debris.

“Through the years we’ve found tvs, we’ve found batteries, five gallon buckets of paint,” said Richnafsky. That seems to have lessened. I think it’s improved. We are getting the word out.”

The team will have another clean up Saturday September 30. Go to the project team’s website to learn more and sign up.