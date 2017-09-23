Volunteers gather for bi-annual Norris Lake cleanup

By Published:

MAYNARDVILLE (WATE)–Saturday volunteers gathered for the bi-annual Norris Lake cleanup.

Since 2011, The Norris Lake project team has collected 20,000 pounds of trash with the help of students, boy scouts and other volunteers.

“The important thing is what you bring into camp, that’s wonderful, but you need to take it back out with you,” said Team Leader Kim Richnafsky.

The team of volunteers boated out to the lake’s islands to clean up debris.

“Through the years we’ve found tvs, we’ve found batteries, five gallon buckets of paint,” said Richnafsky. That seems to have lessened. I think it’s improved. We are getting the word out.”

The team will have another clean up Saturday September 30. Go to the project team’s website to learn more and sign up.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s