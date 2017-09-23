Tennessee seeks to bounce back against winless UMass

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee faces Massachusetts Minutemen for the first time at home in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee’s biggest challenge has been focusing on Massachusetts when everyone has been asking has been asking about what went wrong with Florida. The Volunteers acknowledged they’re frustrated over a 26-20 loss to the Gators, but Coach Butch Jones said the team is moving on and fixing their mistakes.

Saturday’s game represents a challenge for Tennessee to try to fix red zone issues and kicking problems before they resume Southeastern Conference competition against No. 11 Georgia. UMass (0-4) faced three SEC teams last year and was competitive in each of those games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.