SAVANNAH (WATE) – Zach Adams will begin the penalty phase of his trial at 10 am Saturday morning.

Adams was convicted three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of rape on Friday. He is eligible for the death penalty with convictions of first-degree murder.

The jury could sentence him to life without parole or give him the death penalty. Character witnesses are expected to testify as the defense and prosecution fight over his punishment.

Previous Story