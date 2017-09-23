Hurricane Maria could cause dangerous currents along US coast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hurricane Maria is expected to soon create dangerous waves and strong rip currents along parts of the southeast U.S. coast as the Category 3 storm moves away from the Bahamas and into open water.

The WATE 6 Storm Team says Hurricane Maria has max sustained winds of 120 mph and its making its was north of Turks and Caicos. WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Shea Sorenson said the storm is not a threat to East Florida, which is still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Shea Sorenson says there is a chance the storm could miss the United States. However, the biggest impacts for the possibly affected areas is heavy rain and wind gusts of over 60 mph.

“The cone of uncertainty could push it towards North Carolina and even parts of the Northeast. We could start seeing impacts there and even East Tennessee by mid-week,” said Shea Sorenson. “If you’re on the coast, the rip currents and surf will be dangerous.”

Shea Sorenson said the outer bands of Maria could reach the East Tennessee area and provide some cloud cover.

Earlier in the week, Maria struck Dominica as a Category 5 and Puerto Rico as a Category 4. This was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.