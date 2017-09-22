Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Pushkin

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Saturday, you’ll be able to adopt animals for free at Young-Williams Animal Center. One of those is a cat named Pushkin.

Pushkin is likely a Persian exotic short-haired or something similar, according to the shelter, who has an unusually flat face. They think he is around eight years old, but he came in as a stray so it is hard to tell.

Every animal adopted at Young-Williams Animal Center on Saturday will be free. The promotion is thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters: Hurricane Relief” adoption event.

Pets will receive a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

More information: Young-Williams to host free pet adoptions Saturday

