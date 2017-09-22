Sevier County Fire Dept. warns residents about donation scam

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Fire Department is warning residents of a scam.

The fire department says there have been reports of someone calling people asking for candy donations for an event. The caller says they are a part of the fire department.

According to the department, it is not asking for donations. The department will not call or go to homes asking for donations of any kind.

The fire department says if someone contacts you for donations, get the caller’s number from caller ID and report it to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department.