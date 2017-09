GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Gatlinburg is celebrating Bavarian culture.

OktOBERfest will be from Sept. 22 to October 29. It will feature music, food and lots of fun.

The Bavarian Fun Makers Oomph Band will perform traditional folk dances. There will be a Bier Garten and a children’s area.

For more information, visit Ober Gatlinburg’s website.