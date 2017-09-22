Maryville charity bike ride helps boy with autism get therapy dog



MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — James “Peapod” Holland was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. His family says he needs to purchase a golden retriever pup to train as a therapy dog.

They are hold a charity bike ride to help him purchase the therapy dog. The ride starts at Smokey Mountain Harley Davidson, Saturday, September 23.

The cost for the ride is $15 for a single rider and $20 with a passenger. There will also be a raffle.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. Kickstands go up at 12:45 p.m.