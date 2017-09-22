Man with machete releases hostages, remains inside Columbia bank

WKRN staff Published:

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) –  Officers said all hostages have been released after a 53-year-old man with a machete held them inside of the Community First Bank in Columbia.

Multiple police and EMS crews responded to the call on South James Campbell Blvd.

Witnesses told News 2 there are police sharp shooters surrounding the building.

Officers from Columbia Police, Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene, along with several ambulances

Maury Regional Hospital is on standby for potential patients and the FBI is enroute to the bank.

Police said no motive has been established and the suspect remains inside the bank.

