Kelsea Ballerini remembers time at Knoxville’s Central High School in new single

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country singer Kelsea Ballerini released a new single at midnight.

“High School” is the first song the Knoxville-native has written by herself in the last two years. The song appears on her sophomore album “Unapologetically,” which is out Nov. 3.

(Photo: Kelsea Ballerini/Twitter)

In a promo on Twitter, Ballerini can be seen walking around Central High School’s campus in Knoxville. The singer attended the school before moving to Nashville at the age of 15.

In an interview with Time, she says the song is about going back to your hometown and realizing that while you may have changed, other things are still the same.

“Part of that was really bitter, and part of that was really sweet,” said Ballerini to Time. “I think it was just one of those songs where I realized that I’d changed a lot.”

 

