Jellico man accused of holding dispatcher, officers at gunpoint charged with aggravated assault

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County Grand Jury has returned indictments against a man that was shot after pointing a gun a a police dispatcher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Derom Ausmus, 38, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited weapons and one count of simple possession. TBI said Ausmus was served in the Knox County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

TBI said the charges are from an incident that happened on August 24. Agents said Ausmus showed up at the Jellico Police Department and pointed a gun at a dispatcher and then ran into a nearby neighborhood. He was located at a home on South Myrtle Street, according to TBI.

When Ausmus refused to come out of the house, TBI says officers deployed tear gas. That’s when agents said Ausmus ran out of the house and confronted officers with a gun. At that point, agents said two of the officers fired shots hitting him. He was taken University of Tennessee Medical Center after the shooting.