High School Football Week 6 schedule

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – As we enter Week 6 of high school football action, there are a few unbeaten teams and a few in search of a win.

One team playing in our Friday Night Hits tailgate game, Farragut, remains unbeaten, but West could pose a threat for the Admirals. Our high school football analyst Jesse Smithey has this to say about the match up:

Coaches hate homecoming games and this is a homecoming game for Farragut. There can be a lot of distractions this week. West is a very good defensive team under defensive-minded coach Lamar Brown. Since the Admirals got Braden Collins back two weeks ago they’ve taken it to another level. Farragut is looking to win its 18th game in a row.

Our Friday Night Hits game of the week pits an undefeated Fulton against a 3-1 Maryville squad. The last two times these teams met, the Rebels scored over 45 points in each contest, winning handily.

Smithey: This is a big-time match up. Both teams are expected to get their quarterbacks back this week. Xavier Malone, the Junior quarterback from Fulton, sat out last week with a one game suspension from a scuffle with Austin-East a couple of weeks ago. He will be back in the mix on Friday. Malone has played really well in this game before. For Maryville, Dylan Hopkins is their star quarterback who has suffered with some shoulder issues this year. I’ve heard he’s back at practice so that bodes well for Maryville in this game. I like the Rebels to win but it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s a close one.

Thursday

Rockwood 36, Harriman 15

Friday Night Hits Tailgate



West (3-2) at Farragut (5-0)

Friday Night Hits Game of the Week

Fulton (4-0) at Maryville (3-1)

Heritage (3-2) at Anderson Co. (5-0)

CAK (0-5) at Bearden (3-2)

South Doyle (1-4) at Carter (1-4)

Brentwood Academy (4-0) at Catholic (3-2)

Clinton (2-2) at Central (2-3)

Morristown West (1-3) at Cherokee (3-2)

Oliver Springs (0-4) at Claiborne (2-3)

Marion Co. (2-3) at Coalfield (5-0)

Alcoa (3-2) at Dobyns Bennett (2-2)

Trinity Academy, TN at Gatlinburg-Pittman (2-3)

Greenback (5-0) at Grace (1-3)

Volunteer (0-5) at Grainger (2-2)

Austin-East (3-1) at Halls (1-3)

Lynn Camp, KY at Jellico (1-3)

Stone Memorial (3-2) at Kingston (4-1)

Tellico Plains (2-3) at Midway (3-1)

Gibbs (1-3) at Morristown East (1-4)

Loudon (4-1) at Northview Academy (3-2)

Sevier Co. (3-2) at Oak Ridge (3-2)

Cumberland Gap (2-2) at Pineville, KY

Cocke Co. (3-1) at Pigeon Forge (2-2)

Lenoir City (3-2) at Powell (4-1)

Karns (1-4) at Scott (1-4)

Sequoyah (3-2) at Sweetwater (3-1)

Hancock Co. (2-3) at Union Co. (1-4)

Sunbright (2-2) at Wartburg Central (1-3)

Jefferson Co. (3-2) at William Blount (0-5)

Oneida (5-0) at York Institute (2-2)