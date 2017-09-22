Hairy hitchhiker: Colorado officer surprised by ride-along raccoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WATE) — A raccoon may have gotten more than he bargained for when he jumped on a police cruiser’s window as the officer was on his way to a crash.

Officer Frabbiele was on his way to a report of a serious crash when the raccoon ended up on his windshield, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. Luckily, the department said Officer Frabbiele was able to pull over and allow the raccoon to safely escape.

Since posting the photos Thursday, the pictures have received more than 400 shares.

