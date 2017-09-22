Gatlinburg mountain top resort Anakeesta holds ribbon cutting, still hiring

GATLINBURG (WATE) — Anakeesta, Gatlinburg’s newest attraction, is officially open for business.

The park opened on September 1, but the formal ribbon cutting was held on Friday.

Previous story: Anakeesta, Gatlinburg’s newest attraction to open Friday

Anakeesta offers an outdoor mountain experience for people of all ages. To get there, you have to ride a chairlift to the top of the mountain. Once you get there, you’ll find the Firefly Village, full of shops and places to eat. You can take a walk through the treetop canopy, go zlplining, or just enjoy the views.

The attraction is still hiring. According to their website, they have openings for a zilpine team supervisor, a chondola lift operator, and several different sales positions.

More online: Apply for a job at Anakeesta