Gatlinburg mountain top resort Anakeesta holds ribbon cutting, still hiring

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(Photo: Anakeesta)

GATLINBURG (WATE) — Anakeesta, Gatlinburg’s newest attraction, is officially open for business.

The park opened on September 1, but the formal ribbon cutting was held on Friday.

Previous story: Anakeesta, Gatlinburg’s newest attraction to open Friday

Anakeesta offers an outdoor mountain experience for people of all ages. To get there, you have to ride a chairlift to the top of the mountain. Once you get there, you’ll find the Firefly Village, full of shops and places to eat. You can take a walk through the treetop canopy, go zlplining, or just enjoy the views.

The attraction is still hiring. According to their website, they have openings for a zilpine team supervisor, a chondola lift operator, and several different sales positions.

More online: Apply for a job at Anakeesta

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s