Drivers question roadway safety after 13-month-old killed in hit-and-run

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — After a 13-month-old child was killed in a hit and run Wednesday in the 12000 block of Chapman Highway, some drivers are questioning the roadway’s safety.

“You’ve got to constantly be on your toes,” said former Tennessee State Trooper Hal Davis. “You’ve got to really be aware and alert or you’re going to be in trouble quick.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation finished up work in this area of Chapman Highway in December 2016. These projects included resurfacing the roadway, creating a dedicated center turn lane, wider shoulders and multiple passing areas.

Person of interest identified in fatal Sevier County hit-and-run

“Driving back and forth during rush hour early in the morning there’s times where there are some aggressive drivers that want to pass you,” said one driver from Sevierville. “They can’t until they get in the passing lane where you should be because you’re doing the speed limit. You can’t get over because they barrel by you real fast. I think it’s a dangerous road right now.”

Davis says he thinks the improvements are not enough.

“According to what I’ve seen, and I’ve got a little experience at this is, it’s minuscule at best,” said Davis. “I think they had good intentions but I think it’s just a quick fix.”

He says driver error is also a big problem.

“They don’t know what merging is about,” said Davis. “They come to a full stop instead of letting traffic flow, so, it sort of clogs things up and you’ve got people slamming on breaks and stuff, but overtime people will probably get used to it.”