Young-Williams to host free pet adoptions Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many pets have the chance to find homes this weekend.

Every animal adopted at Young-Williams Animal Center on Saturday will be free. The promotion is thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters: Hurricane Relief” adoption event.

Pets will receive a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

The foundation started the event due to the recent hurricanes. Many shelters across seven states took in animals from affected areas.