Volunteers needed to deliver Mobile Meals in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers are the foundation behind the Knox County Mobile Meals program, and their time is spent preparing and delivering food to homebound seniors.

Depending on their circumstances, the elderly cannot cook or afford their meals. That’s where this organization comes in. Knox County Mobile Meals makes nutritious food in their kitchen daily and then sends it out on various routes with drivers.

Kathy Killingsworth has been volunteering with the program for the last two years. She uses her own gas and donates her time to make sure meals get to seniors in need.

“It’s worth every gallon of gas and every minute I spend,” said Killingsworth.

She isn’t just volunteering to deliver meals, she’s also checking-in with seniors who live alone.

“They’re always happy to get their meals. They’re happy that someone sees them, talks to them. Does a wellness check,” said Killingsworth.

Ruth Riley is an appreciative client.

“Have somebody come and just check on you. Talk to you. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Ruth Riley, a Mobile Meals recipient.

Riley just turned 90-years-old and getting around the kitchen in her walker hasn’t made life easy.

“I used to stand up in the kitchen and cook, but now I can’t do that and things change. That’s okay too because the good Lord still has me here,” said Riley.

The one on one connection between volunteers and seniors is what many people like Riley look forward to, other than the meals. Killingsworth says the experience is rewarding for her too and she hopes other people will consider donating their time to the program.

“I always say, I get much more than I give,” said Killingsworth.

Mobile Meals could always use an extra hand to keep people from going hungry. To volunteer, call: (865) 524-2786 or visit their website.

Knox County Mobile Meals is holding a fundraising event on September 21 called the Power of the Purse. The event is sold out, but all funds raised will be used to provide meals for homebound seniors in Knox County. For those who were unable to attend, another event is planned for fundraising efforts.

The Friends and Family Sale will take place on Friday, September 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the LT Ross Building on Western Avenue. Purses still for sale will be sold at this event.