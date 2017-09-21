Tennessee lawmakers want agencies to allow photos of records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are asking three state agencies to ensure that their policies allow residents to take cell phone photos of public records.

The Tennessean reports that Joint Government Operations Committee members questioned the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, the Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about their policies Wednesday.

Stephanie Maxwell told lawmakers she thought comptroller’s office policy did allow for photos of records. But Sen. Mike Bell said the way the policy is written doesn’t allow it. Bell requested a policy change.

Rep. Jeremy Faison said comptroller chief of staff Jason Mumpower has agreed the rule doesn’t intend to ban residents from using cell phone cameras.

Wildlife and transportation agency representatives said they plan to eliminate uncertainty about taking cell phone photos of documents.