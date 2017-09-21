Suspect shot by Roane County deputy was armed with airsoft gun

Related Coverage Suspect identified in Roane County officer involved shooting

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot by a deputy last weekend was armed with an airsoft pistol that looked like a real gun.

The sheriff’s office also identified the officer involved in the shooting as Deputy Jason Joseph, who has been with the department for three or four months, but is a 15-year veteran of law enforcement. He is on administrative leave as per normal procedure.

Previous story: Suspect identified in Roane County officer involved shooting

Deputies said the shooting occurred Saturday morning off Mays Valley Road when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. David Daugherty, 47, was airlifted to UT Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.