Sevier County pumpkin patch is Smokies Strong

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch is opening their Smokies Strong corn maze Friday.

The Smokies Strong logo stems from the area’s hope and recovery process following the wildfires last December.

Tickets for adults are $10. Children six to eleven are $8 and children under five are free.

First responders, dispatch and military get in free. Their families can enter for half price.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Mountain Tough Recovery Team and the Dollywood Foundation.

For more information you can visit their website.