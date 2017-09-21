Sevier County pumpkin patch is Smokies Strong

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(source: Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch is opening their Smokies Strong corn maze Friday.

The Smokies Strong logo stems from the area’s hope and recovery process following the wildfires last December.

Tickets for adults are $10. Children six to eleven are $8 and children under five are free.

First responders, dispatch and military get in free. Their families can enter for half price.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Mountain Tough Recovery Team and the Dollywood Foundation.

For more information you can visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s