Roane County man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud scheme

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Roane County man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison for fraudulent tax returns.

Roger Arthur Beu, Jr., 57, was sentenced to serve 41 months. Investigators say he prepared and submitted fraudulent tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service and failed to register on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

He will be on probation for 3 years after he is released from prison. Also, he was ordered to pay restitution to the IRS.

In April 2017, he pleaded guilty for the indictment charges. Investigators say he was involved in a tax fraud scheme from 2009 to 2013. The fraudulent tax forms were connected to businesses owned by Joseph Armes, Jr, of Morgan County. Armes is awaiting sentencing.

After being convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure in 2009, Beu did not register with the state’s sex offender registry after he moved from Indiana to Roane County in 2016.

