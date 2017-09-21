Knoxville homicide suspect arrested in Michigan

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Jaleen Allen (source: KPD)

DETROIT, Mich. (WATE) – A man wanted in a shooting death last month in Knoxville has been arrested in Detroit, Michigan.

Police were searching for Jaleen Genard Allen, 23, after the death of Michael Johnson, 28. Johnson was found dead from at least one gunshot wound on Agnes Road on August 29.

Michael Johnson (source: KPD)

Allen, originally from Michigan and said to travel to Knoxville frequently, is being held in the Detroit Detention Center. Two Knoxville Police Department detectives are already there to interview him.

Previous story: Police searching for suspect connected to Bearden shooting death

An extradition hearing is scheduled within the next few days.

