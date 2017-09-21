Knoxville high school student worried about deportation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Immigration groups and so-called “Dreamers” called for new legislation before the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly referred to as DACA, comes to end in six months. The program protects nearly 800,000 illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children.

A DACA recipient and supporters gathered at a public meeting at Fulton High School Thursday night organized by the League of Women Voters of Knoxville. The organization says it has a long-standing commitment to immigration reform.

John Martinez, a West High School senior and entrepreneur attended. He started his own clothing company called Clover.

“I want to be a businessman. I’m trying to make an impact too,” he said.

He’s a dreamer in more ways than one. Martinez is a DACA recipient. His parents brought him from Mexico when he was three.

“Home is here definitely. This is what I consider home,” he said.

That may soon change. The Trump administration announced earlier this month that it plans to dissolve the program that protects DACA recipients from deportation.

“I went into kind of a panic and frenzy like, what can I do and what are my next options?” Martinez said.

Immigrant advocacy groups in Knoxville are banding together to fight for young adults like Martinez. Some are pushing for passage of the Bridge Act, a bill that allows DACA recipients to stay in the United States.

“We are hoping that they just go ahead and pass this… without having trying to have the larger immigration debate,” said De Ann Pendry.

Pendry is with the Allies of Knoxville’s Immigrant Neighbors, or AKIN. She said more than 8,000 dreamers are in Tennessee.

“I think a lot of people may have friends that they don’t even know are undocumented,” she said.

Martinez said he is going to hope Congress takes action. His permit does not expire until after March of 2018 which means he will not be protected from deportation unless Congress steps in.