KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains Salamander Ball will be held at Zoo Knoxville.

Terry Maddox will be honored at the event. Maddox was a former executive director for the Great Smoky Mountains Association fo r26 years.

There will be drinks, food, a scavenger hunt, kid’s activities and more.

Zoo admission is included in the event price. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit dlia.org.