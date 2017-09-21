East Tennessee police, military chaplains protect our heroes’ spiritual, emotional health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They’re the heroes who protect us, but who’s protecting the spiritual and emotional health of our public servants? Airmen at East Tennessee’s 134th Air Refueling Wing face pressures and trials few of us ever will.

“We have to make sure we take proper safeguards. Those safeguards, if done incorrectly, cost people lives,” said Major Matthew Bailey.

“When you get called to deploy or leave your family… [that’s] the hardest thing I have ever done,“ said 2nd Lt. Brittany Trentham.

Facing stress like that, military members at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base need someone to turn to: people like Major Rick Steen, chaplain for the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

“We’re there for the Airmen when they need us the most,” said Steen.

The Chaplain Corps’ main job is to facilitate spiritual support for troops along the lines of each Airman’s particular religion. Chaplains also counsel, teach, and lead retreats that they say have saved marriages.

“To see someone who is motivated to continue with the commitment they had made after going through a period in their life when they were discouraged and disillusioned and considered quitting, but now that commitment is renewed, is definitely rewarding,” said Major Derick Wakefield, a fellow chaplain for the 134th.

Being part of the Chaplain Corps for the 134th sometimes means more than just serving in the Smoky Mountains. Major Steen has been deployed overseas three times. On one of those deployments to the Middle East, he had the solemn duty of comforting a female Airman in the moments after she learned of her brother’s tragic death.

“That was the last family member she had,” said Steen. “And I can tell you for me it was a powerful moment, because as I listened to her grieve and her sorrow, I just had the opportunity and the privilege –it was a privilege- of being there with her in that moment: to care for her, to minister to her and to hopefully give her words of comfort.”

Of course, that comfort isn’t just needed in a military setting. Our men and women in blue also pay a hefty emotional price from staring trauma in the face every day.

“You just can’t keep it in. If you keep it in, your soul gets dark pretty quick,” said Steve Craft, chaplain for the Maryville Police Department.

That’s why pastors like Craft serve as volunteer police chaplains. Craft spends five to 10 hours per week counseling, teaching and leading devotions for the Maryville Police Department.

“He is here so often and he makes you feel so welcome that you can speak to him,“ said Lt. Eddie Davis of the Maryville Police Department. “It’s comforting to know you can talk to him.”

In his 20 years as a chaplain –not all of that in Maryville- Craft has not only consoled officers, but helped them deliver excruciating news.

“I got a call that a kindergarten child who had stayed for aftercare had been squashed by a cafeteria table that had fell on him, and he was killed,” Craft remembered. “To have to tell the little brother, the big sister, the dad, to stand in the living room with a Christmas tree, presents underneath to that little boy that you know is never going to be there… that’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do.”

Another unimaginably tough task for Craft? Helping the Maryville Police Department through the loss of Officer Kenny Moats in the line of duty in 2016.

“The tragedy when we lost Officer Moats, [Craft] was so valuable,” said Davis. “He was with us the entire time. I think he spent more time here at the building than anybody did.”

Difficult as such tragedies are, Craft says there are often inspiring, redemptive moments amid the heartbreak as well. In the case of Maryville’s fallen officer, those included watching the leadership of Police Chief Tony Crisp, seeing the clear love the town has for its protectors, and witnessing Kenny Moats’ fellow officers never leaving his side.

“From the whole time that he was brought back from U.T. [Medical Center] to the whole time we got him in the ground, there was always someone with him. It just, to see the community rally around made me proud to be a Maryvillian,” said Craft.

“He was here when we needed him,” said Davis of Craft. For these chaplains, who do what they do because they love God and love our public servants, that is the highest possible compliment.

If you have interest in serving as a military chaplain and would like more information, go to www.goang.com/chaplain or www.chaplaincorps.af.mil/. To learn more about serving as a police chaplain, go to www.icpc4cops.org.