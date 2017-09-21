Cruze Farm to open permanent location in Knox County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After having a pop-up shop during the summer in Downtown Knoxville, Cruze Farm announced it has a permanent home.

The company made the announcement on Instagram. The permanent location will be in the Asbury community in Knox County.

The community is in the same area where the owner’s grandfather started milking cows. It is 7 miles east of downtown.

