Cruze Farm to open permanent location in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After having a pop-up shop during the summer in Downtown Knoxville, Cruze Farm announced it has a permanent home.

The company made the announcement on Instagram. The permanent location will be in the Asbury community in Knox County.

The community is in the same area where the owner’s grandfather started milking cows. It is 7 miles east of downtown.

Say hello to our new PERMANENT home! We will be opening Cruze Farm at Asbury SOON! The Asbury community in East Knox County is a special place for us because that is where my great grandfather started milking cows. It is located 7 miles east of downtown Knoxville! We can't wait to serve you again!! 2721 Asbury Road ❤️🍦 📷 @erinmccall_ A post shared by Cruze Farm (@cruzefarmgirl) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT