Alabama transportation crew drags dog’s carcass down highway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Transportation says “appropriate action will be taken” after photos were posted to Facebook showing a department truck dragging a dog’s body on an interstate.

Al.com reports April Bennett was driving with her 5-year-old son on Interstate 20 on Tuesday when she spotted the lifeless body of a dog, which she says appeared to be a German shepherd, being dragged behind the truck.

Bennett began taking pictures with her phone. She says when the driver saw her, he pulled off the highway. Bennett says she told a friend and police were notified.

ALDOT spokeswoman Linda Crockett acknowledged a department crew found a dead dog on the interstate. She apologized for the manner in which the dog was disposed and says the incident is being investigated.