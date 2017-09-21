4 people to appear in court for Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scandal

Related Coverage 4 sign guilty pleas in Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scandal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people will appear in federal court Thursday after agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy in the Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scheme.

According to court documents, the pleas were filed Monday on behalf of former Vice President of Sales John “Stick” Freeman, District Sales Director Vicki Borden, Direct Sales Regional Sales Manager John Spiewak and Direct Sales Account Representative Katy Bibee.

The hearing will be in Chattanooga.

