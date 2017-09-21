4 people to appear in court for Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scandal

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Pilot Flying J Headquarters, located in West Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people will appear in federal court Thursday after agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy in the Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scheme.

According to court documents, the pleas were filed Monday on behalf of former Vice President of Sales John “Stick” Freeman, District Sales Director Vicki Borden, Direct Sales Regional Sales Manager John Spiewak and Direct Sales Account Representative Katy Bibee.

The hearing will be in Chattanooga.

Related: 4 sign guilty pleas in Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scandal

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s