Union County man charged with homicide after body found partially buried in yard

LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Union County man faces homicide charges after deputies found a man’s body partially buried in the front yard of a home.

Robert C. Stafford, 32, is charged with criminal homicide and is being held on $1 million bond.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2100 block of Highway 61 in Luttrell around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on Robert E. Murrell Jr., 61, who hadn’t reported to work and hadn’t been seen since Sunday.

When deputies arrived at the home, they saw what looked like blood on the front porch and a man, identified as Stafford, sitting inside the home who had a handgun. Deputies kept checking the house and surrounding property and quickly found a partially buried body in the front yard.

The body was identified as Murrell and the preliminary investigation showed he suffered from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.