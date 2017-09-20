TVA to celebrate National Public Lands Day

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

(WATE) — Tennessee Valley Authority is honoring National Public Lands Day by giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

TVA manages 293,000 acres of public land including campgrounds, swim beaches, fishing piers, playgrounds, hiking trails and more.

During the month of September, visitors can help give back to the environment. TVA will be hosting events across the region, including SturgeonFest at Seven Islands State Birding Park and Norris Fall Island Invasion and Cleanup at Noris Dam State Park.

For more information, visit TVA’s website.

