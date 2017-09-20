Tennessee woman indicted for My People Fund scheme

Related Coverage 5 indicted for My People Fund grant scheme

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was indicted by a grand jury concerning a Dollywood Foundation My People Fund scheme.

The court believes Candy Joy Jeffries Brocuglio and Jason Ronald Santore, Jr. participated in a scheme to receive money from the Dollywood Foundation. The My People Fund was created to help wildfire victims in Sevier County.

According to the documents, Brocuglio was not eligible to receive money from the fund. Brocuglio had Santore identify property addresses and other information in order to apply for money.

Brocuglio received checks from the fund for $1,000 from December to April and $5,000 in May.

Also, court documents say Brocuglio forged writing in order to defraud a victim. The court says she tried to exercise control over the victim’s property and money. Brocuglio used coercion against the victim in order to threaten to falsely accuse him of insurance fraud.

