WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morgan County E-911 center says electricity is out to the entire county due to an issue with TVA.

Officials said they do not know when power will be restored. No other information has been released.

Power is out county wide in Morgan County. This is a TVA issue. We don't currently have an ETA on when power will be restored. — Morgan County E-911 (@Morgan_Co_911) September 20, 2017

