SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – No injuries were reported when a home under renovations caught fire Wednesday night in South Knox County.

The fire was reported just after 7:32 p.m. in the 700 block of Fordtown Road. The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and Rural/Metro responded to the scene.

Fire officials say the family was living in an RV behind the home while they were doing work. The fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.

The Red Cross has been dispatched to assist the family.