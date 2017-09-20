Maryville family worried about loved one in Dominica after Hurricane Maria

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville family was relieved hearing their loved one in Dominica is safe after Hurricane Maria slammed the island. Dominica was the first to be hit by the storm. Aerial footage shows debris and trees littering the landscape. Communication towers are down so many with family and friends on the island are desperate for information.

Logan Frazier’s family said she left for Dominica in August to study medicine. She has dreams of becoming a surgeon.

“Since she’s been down there, I have watched the Caribbean a lot and the coast of Africa to watch for the storms,” said her uncle Rob Storey.

Storey has been worried about hurricanes slamming the island, but Frazier’s younger sisters did not feel the same way.

“You don’t really think about storms hitting directly while she’s there,” said Harley Hill.

However, that became a reality for Hill and the rest of the family this week. Hurricane Maria killed at least seven people on the island.

“She had no clue the first part of it would be there in just a matter of hours,” Storey said.

Storey frantically tried to get her prepared to ride out the storm. He said the last message the family got from her was on Monday when she told them she was scared and hiding int he bathroom.

“You have to keep going with your life and hope for the best,” said Hill.

The family finally got good news on Wednesday morning from the school. They were told she is safe and okay. The family still hasn’t been able to get in contact with Logan.

Storey read on the school’s Facebook page that it plans to evacuate students to St Lucia. He said they might be able to continue class there but if not, Logan may have to come home.