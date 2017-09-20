Knoxville rooftop bar crawl to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville companies are coming together to raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

Axle Logistics, Clayton Bank and Pilot Flying J are hosting The Big Heights Rooftop Crawl.

The event will raise awareness for the non-profit organization that provides mentoring to children. BBBS began its second year of its Mentor 2.0 program that helps prepare South-Doyle High School students for college.

Attendees can expect food, drinks and music. The theme of the event is decades-fun, from the 70s to the 90s. Attendees can visit Scruffy City Hall, Preservation Pub and the Langley Garage.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Mentor 2.0 program. Tickets are $45 until September 21 and will increase to $55 on September 22.

Check-in for the event begins at 6 p.m. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the BBBS of East Tennessee website.