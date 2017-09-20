Everything you need to know for the Vols vs. UMass game Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a tough loss in Gainesville, the Vols return home this weekend for their second home game this season.

The Volunteers will face the Minutemen of the University of Massachusetts at noon Saturday, September 23 in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Game day schedule:

Vol Village 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. Vol Walk 9:45 a.m.

9:45 a.m. Gates Open 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Pride of the Southland Band March 10:20 a.m.

10:20 a.m. Kickoff 12 p.m.

The famous Vol Walk begins at 9:45 a.m. in front of the Torchbearer on Volunteer Boulevard as the Tennessee players walk down Peyton Manning Pass and into the stadium.The Pride of the Southland Band will begin to march at 10:20 a.m. in front of the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center on Volunteer Boulevard. The band will make its way past Peyton Manning Pass and then will turn right on the new pedestrian bridge connecting Volunteer Boulevard to the Hill. The band will then march down Phillip Fulmer Way to perform “Salute to the Hill” just before entering Neyland Stadium. The Toyota Volunteer Village located at the Humanities Plaza will begin festivities at 8:30 a.m. including pregame appearances from UT’s dance team, Smokey, cheerleaders and junior Smokey.

Pregame road closures

New this year, the University of Tennessee is closing Peyton Manning Pass to vehicles three hours before kickoff.

C20 permit holders must arrive prior to road closure to be able to park.

Lot 9 and 9B permit holders must enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed to all vehicle traffic (Including no turns from Lake Loudoun Blvd onto Phillip Fulmer Way)

G-10 permit holders must enter via Neyland Drive if arriving after the road closure

Lot 4 and 5 permit holders must arrive prior to the road closure to be able to park in those lots.

Due to the Vol Walk and the band march, Volunteer Boulevard from east Andy Holt Avenue to Lake Loudoun Boulevard is closed to vehicular traffic for approximately 30 minutes beginning five minutes before the scheduled start time for the Vol Walk. Parking permit holders for lots in this area should arrive two hours prior to kickoff in order to avoid traffic and pedestrian congestion.

Three hours before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive.

Parking

Only fans with permits can park on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

Ride the KAT bus

Fans are encouraged to use Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) shuttle buses city garages in downtown Knoxville. Eight buses run from Farragut High School off Campbell Station Road to Neyland Stadium at a round-trip cost of $16 per person starting three hours before kickoff. A free shuttle is available from the Ag Campus.

More: Parking locations in Downtown Knoxville

KAT has fixed routes with special color-coded “Passenger Play Books” to get to and from the game using five key routes.

Passenger Playbooks have been created for routes along the following corridors (click on each one for detailed information):

For passengers going to Vols games, KAT recommends two options:

Day Pas s: The $4 pass ($2 for seniors 65 and older, persons with disabilities, and students age 18 and under with proper ID) provides unlimited rides all day on all bus routes.

The $4 pass ($2 for seniors 65 and older, persons with disabilities, and students age 18 and under with proper ID) provides unlimited rides all day on all bus routes. Wristbands: Our $6 wristbands provide access to all fixed routes as well as game day shuttles .

Taxis/Uber/Shared Riding

For patrons using taxis or an Uber-type shared-ride service, the University of Tennessee says the designated pickup and drop-off point should be on Volunteer Boulevard east in front of Claxton Education Building.

Uver driers recommend planning ahead so fans can get a ride and get to the game on time. A typical ride costs about $20 from West Knoxville to downtown, but on game days drivers say expect surge pricing. Prices increase based on demand.

Bag policy

University of Tennessee Athletics is heightening security at their athletics events. Fans are only allowed to bring one clear bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag per person at

athletic venues, including Neyland Stadium. A small clutch purse, smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches is also allowed.

No other bags will be allowed inside. All items, including clear bags and clutch purses, are subject to search at the gates.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food, snacks and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

No items can be left or stored at the gates. Fans can bring the following items inside athletic venues, provided they meet the size requirement:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and nonmedically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

For more information, see the clear bag and prohibited items policy.

Forecast

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is predicting a sunny day with fall like temperatures.

A light jacket, sunscreen and plenty of water are recommended items to have on hand.

Check out the hour by hour forecast here.

Watch from home

Anyone who can’t make it to Neyland can still get in on the action. The game will be live on the SEC Network or you can listen on the Vol Network at 99.1 FM.