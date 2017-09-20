Claiborne County man arrested in Kentucky on child sexual abuse charges

VERDA, Ky. (WATE) – A Claiborne County man was arrested Wednesday night in Kentucky on child sexual abuse charges out of Claiborne County.

Kentucky State Police troopers say they received information that Rick Brock, 52, was at a business in Harlan County. Troopers found him and took him into custody.

Brock was wanted in Claiborne County for three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Brock was arrested in Laurel County, Kentucky, in January 2016 after being added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list for aggravated assault with a firearm and rape of a charge. Deputies said then he assaulted a deputy and tried to escape, but deputies were able to physically subdue him.