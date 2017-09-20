96 children, staff flee Tennessee preschool just before roof collapse

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood preschool was evacuated due to serious storm damage Tuesday afternoon.

Brentwood fire crews are at The Academy at Powell Place near Maryland Way and Granny White Pike.

The fire department reports heavy rain caused a partial roof collapse on the north wing of the preschool.

Staffers heard cracking sounds and quickly made sure everyone was safe.

Assistant Chief David Windrow told News 2 the staff got the kids out of the building just a couple of minutes before the roof of one classroom caved in.

“The staff here was amazing. They implemented an emergency plan here very quickly. A couple of neighboring businesses kicked in and helped,” said Windrow. “An alert teacher in the room, the primary collapse room, she just knew something wasn’t right, so she quickly got the kids out. Then the whole center, not knowing what was going on, they got all the kids out.”

Fire crews worked to remove two to four inches of water in the building, and Chief Brian Goss says a structural engineer will be brought in to survey the damage.

It’s not yet known when the preschool will reopen.