6 OYS Spotlight: Blount County girl speaks on acting career

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A young up-and-coming star from Blount County is working hard to make her dreams come true.

Tori Smith has already achieved a lot in the East Tennessee entertainment industry and has big dreams for what is to come. She is a 10-year-old firecracker.

“Days that I’m relaxed, I’m like ‘what’s happening?'” she laughed.

All that energy is translated into a lot of activities.

“I do classical conversations and we meet every Thursday, and then I do violin and piano, and dance,” Tori said.

It is on the stage where Tori Smith feels at home.

“I really like having audience reactions and I like being different people. I like so much about it!” she said.

Tori has performed in a lot of shows over the past couple years with theater programs in the area. This summer, she will play the role of a young Dolly Parton in Dollywood’s “Coat of Many Colors” along with performing in other shows inside the park.

“It was amazing. I mean I played “Dolly” at Dollywood. It doesn’t get much better than that,” she said.

One of her shining moments came in August when she got to be up on stage with Dolly herself singing a duet to “Coat of Many Colors.”

“She’s a role model for so many people and getting play her was such an honor,” Tori said.

Her family has made some adjustments so Tori can follow her dreams.

Her mom, a former school teacher, is now Tori’s teacher at home through the K-12 homeschooling program.

“We have a very flexible schedule, and we can drop it and run and do auditions, or run over and like she said costume fittings, or whatever we need to do, but it’s very rigorous,” Susie’s mom said.

All the books are sent to their home and the curriculum is online, so Tori can still be a 10-year-old student while also being a 10-year-old star with some big hopes for the future.

“I’m just hoping to be on Broadway,” she said.

Tori already has more performances lined up at Dollywood. She will be performing in “Christmas in the Smokies” later this year.