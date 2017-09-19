Vols announce 2018 football schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers football program announced its 2018 season schedule on Tuesday.

The season kicks off with the Vols’ first-ever game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 1, 2018, at a neutral site – Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This will be the second year in a row the Vols will have kicked off the season in an NFL stadium.

Tennessee will host ETSU the next week, the first time the two teams have faced off since ETSU brought back its football program. That is followed by games against UTEP on September 15, Florida on September 22 at home, and Georgia in Athens on September 29.

Bye week falls on the weekend of October 8, after which Tennessee travels to Auburn to face the Tigers for the first time since 2013. The Vols host Alabama on October 20 and then travel to South Carolina on October 27.

Tennessee starts November with a three-game home stand including the first-ever game against Charlotte, followed by Kentucky and Missouri. UT ends the regular season at Vanderbilt on November 24.

The SEC Championship Game will be December 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Full 2018 schedule:

Sept. 1 vs. West Virginia (Charlotte)

Sept. 8 ETSU

Sept. 15 UTEP

Sept. 22 FLORIDA

Sept. 29 at Georgia

Oct. 6 Open Date

Oct. 13 at Auburn

Oct. 20 ALABAMA

Oct. 27 at South Carolina

Nov. 3 CHARLOTTE

Nov. 10 KENTUCKY

Nov. 17 MISSOURI

Nov. 24 at Vanderbilt