Salvation Army closing Knoxville thrift store, converting into social services hub

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A change is coming to Knoxville’s Salvation Army. The organization is closing its downtown thrift store, turning it into a social services hub.

The Salvation Army says the store’s purpose was to provide a low-cost shopping alternative and provide funding for services, but it says circumstances have made supporting those programs at the Broadway store challenging.

The building will be repurposed as what’s being called the Tokens of Hope Center, initially housing the group’s emergency assistance program with plans to expand in the future.

“The initial phase will start out very limited. We will just provide limited assistance, but then we will be incorporating a small cafe that will actually be the inroads for a workforce development program,” said Maj. David Worthy.

The Salvation Army Family Store will officially shut its doors on Friday, September 29.

