Ohio teacher accused of faking cancer, husband’s death

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Christine Gill

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former teacher is accused of faking her husband’s death while collecting a paycheck at the expense of other teachers.

An Ohio grand jury returned indictments against Christine Gill on multiple counts, including theft in office, tampering with records and forgery. Investigators say in 2013, Gill took took a semester of paid leave from Westerville City Schools claiming her husband had a brain tumor.

Police say other teachers gave up their paid leave time so Gill could still get a paycheck. However, while she was on paid leave, investigators said Gill worked as a part-time teacher for Columbus City Schools.

Eventually, Gill told school officials her husband had passed away, according to investigators. They say she even provided signed documents as “proof” of his death, but police say Gill’s death certificate was a fake and her husband is still alive.

In addition to faking her husband’s death, investigators say Gill also faked having cancer herself.

