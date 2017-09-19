Ober Gatlinburg employee robbed at gunpoint

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – An Ober Gatlinburg employee was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning, according to a release from the Gatlinburg Police Department.

Officers says the employee had entered the accounting office around 6 a.m. and the door locked behind her. Suddenly, a masked man armed with a gun kicked the door open and ordered the employee to open the safe.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money as well as the employee’s vehicle, a black BMW with Tennessee tag 8F91P6.

No other information has been released.