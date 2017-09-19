Morristown West High School freshman accused of making social media threats

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police Department said a freshman at Morristown West High School is in custody and investigators are interviewing him concerning alleged threats made on social media.

Police said no guns were found at the school. According to the Citizen Tribune, the student allegedly posted on the social media platform Snapchat that he intended to bring a gun to school and open fire. A fellow student saw that post, alerted a teacher and the teacher notified the administration.

The student was taken into custody and did not have a weapon. Charges have not been filed.