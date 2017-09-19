Morristown West High School freshman accused of making social media threats

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Google)

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police Department said a freshman at Morristown West High School is in custody and investigators are interviewing him concerning alleged threats made on social media.

Police said no guns were found at the school. According to the Citizen Tribune, the student allegedly posted on the social media platform Snapchat that he intended to bring a gun to school and open fire. A fellow student saw that post, alerted a teacher and the teacher notified the administration.

The student was taken into custody and did not have a weapon. Charges have not been filed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s