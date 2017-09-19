Morristown police warn residents of home improvement scam

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Morristown are warning residents about a home improvement scam.

Officers say two men in a white Ford pickup truck with a mounted tank are going to homes and saying they’re with an asphalt sealing service, offering to seal the homeowner’s driveway.

Once they get payment, they leave saying the need more equipment, but never return.

The suspects are both in their late 20s to early 30s. One of them has multiple tattoos and short, dark hair.

Residents are urged to check references of contractors before signing contracts or providing payment. If you think you’re being scammed, called Hamblen County dispatch at (423) 585-2701 and ask to speak with an officer.