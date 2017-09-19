Man’s body found in Knoxville house, homicide suspected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a home in the Beaumont neighborhood of Knoxville and police suspect his death was a homicide.

Officers were called to 1417 McSpadden Street around 3 p.m. for a welfare check. They found the man’s body lying on the floor.

The Knoxville Police Department is conducting interviews and and following leads. The man’s name will not be released until his family is notified.

No other information has been released in this case.

